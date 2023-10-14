Antigua Gears Up for Annular Solar Eclipse: A Spectacular Celestial Event

- Advertisement -

Today, the skies above Antigua will play host to a breathtaking celestial spectacle, an annular solar eclipse. The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office issued a special update from its director, emphasizing the need for safe viewing practices.

For those on the island, the maximum partial eclipse is set to occur at 2:36 pm local time. However, while this event promises awe-inspiring sights, it is crucial to remember the importance of eye protection. Staring directly at the sun during an eclipse can be extremely damaging to the eyes.

The director of the Met Office urges residents and skywatchers to exercise caution. To safely witness this phenomenon, it is imperative to use special solar eclipse eyewear. Without this protective gear, viewing the eclipse directly is not advisable.

For those eager to observe this celestial wonder, more information on the eclipse’s timing and details specific to Antigua can be found at TimeandDate’s Antigua Solar Eclipse Page.

As the island’s residents prepare for this rare astronomical event, safety remains a top priority. The annular solar eclipse is set to be a memorable moment, and with the proper precautions, it promises to be a sight to behold.