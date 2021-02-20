Man accused of killing policeman appears in court

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Bound by both hand and footcuffs, the country’s latest murder accused made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Twenty-year-old Verel Simon allegedly murdered Corporal Clifton Common on February 11 at around 1 pm at St John’s Police Station.

Common died while receiving medical treatment at the hospital, after reportedly sustaining a head injury inflicted by Simon.

Murder accused Verel Simon leaving his court hearing on Friday

The Villa man appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh with Attorney Warren Cassell as his legal representative.

The prosecution requested that a date be set for his committal hearing wherein the completed file should be present.

But Cassell requested that his client should be given a psychiatric evaluation before proceeding.

The magistrate indicated, however, that such a request has to be made at the High Court.

She also said the country’s sole psychiatric facility, the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, is currently closed due to a Covid-19 case.

Cassell then requested that his client be remanded to the Police Headquarters or the St John’s Police Station. That request was also denied.

Simon was therefore remanded to prison until April 22. On that day, the magistrate will decide if there is enough evidence to have the matter committed to the High Court for trial.