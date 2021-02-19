MSJMS confirms latest COVID-19 related death

Spread the love













Statement on behalf of Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC)

Dr. Albert Duncan, MSJMC Medical Director said:

“We can confirm that sadly, a male patient, age 68, has passed away at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre on Thursday February 18, 2021 at 3: 33pm. He had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Even as we do our part by wearing masks and practicing physical distancing along with hand washing/sanitizing, we must remember we are fighting to protect our community. Together, with each of you, MSJMC will continue to work hard to combat this pandemic.

Additional data, including whether the patient was a resident or tourist (Imported/Non-Imported Case) will be available as a part of the National COVID-19 Dashboard provided by the Ministry of Health Wellness & the Environment.