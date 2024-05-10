Magistrate raises concerns over ambiguity  of marijuana legislation

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason has voiced concerns in court about the ambiguity of the current marijuana legislation.

During proceedings related to a case where a man confessed to possessing 309 grams of cannabis, Wason shared his thoughts on the legislative framework.

The discussion arose during the case of Jahari Adams who was discovered with the controlled substance valued at $3090 in his Golden Grove residence.

Wason highlighted an issue he encountered while presiding over a case in Barbuda, emphasizing the need for clearer laws.

Presently, The Cannabis Act permits each household to cultivate four cannabis plants and allows individuals to possess up to 15 grams.

However, Wason pointed out that the ambiguity arises from the fact that four uprooted plants can still be considered as trees if not cured, potentially leading to confusion.

He questioned whether individuals should only harvest 15 grams at a time, trim their plants to maintain only 15 grams, or discard the excess.

Wason invited lawyers and prosecutors to provide input and engage in discussions to clarify the legislation.

While Wason stated a preference for a more liberal approach, he also sought clarification on Adams’ case, asking the investigator if the discovered drugs were fresh and if there was evidence linking them to the plants.

The investigator confirmed there was no such evidence.

As a result, Adams, 27, was fined $9000, payable within 30 days, or faces a 90-day prison sentence.

Ultimately, Wason suggested that the law be amended.