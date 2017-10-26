Maginley making strides on pro circuit

Antiguan professional tennis player Jody Maginley has been gaining significant ground on the International Tennis Federation’s Pro Circuit since graduating university in December 2016.

In the summer of 2017, he accomplished his lifelong dream of representing his country at the Davis Cup. Maginley proudly took to the court in his country’s colours and battled against countries such as Honduras, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Jamaica.

He took this experience and momentum into other professional events in Canada where he earned his first ATP singles world ranking of 1502. He eventually fell in the second round of two consecutive tournaments in Canada to world #273 Alexander Sarkissian of the USA. 

The experience gained playing the world’s top tennis professionals has only encouraged Maginley, and on October 18 in Harlingen Texas, he scored his best career win against world #668 Shane Vinsant of the USA. This win will move his ATP ranking up 200 spots to #1332 when the rankings are updated in two weeks, put-ting Maginley in a strong position to end the year. 

With an overall singles record of 31 wins and 15 losses on the pro circuit this year, Maginley will be ending his year on a very high note. He is currently preparing to compete in Columbus, Ohio and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic in December, before returning home.

These tours would not be possible without the help of Taylor and Jenny Dent, Wilson, Anjo Whole-sale, Heritage Sports Ant-igua, Island Provision Lim-ited, Cool and Smooth, the National Olympic Com-mittee and his supportive friends and family.

 
