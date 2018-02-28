‘Mac’ Emanuel denies alleged attempt to sell passport

New Story

Aspiring politician, Dr. McChesney “Mac” Emanuel, has refuted claims made in an affidavit by a former economic envoy to Antigua and Barbuda, Peter Chau, that Dr. Emanuel sold him a passport for U.S. $100,000.

Dr. Emanuel, of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), issued a press statement on the matter yesterday, a day after he declined comment when OBSERVER media contacted him. He said his attorney “will be taking appropriate action related to these false allegations.”

The political hopeful was responding to the government’s plan to set up a special investigative committee to look into the allegation made by Peter Chau, a former foreign direct investment envoy for Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority.

“The banana republic Antigua Labour Party Government, Gaston Browne and Charles “Max” Fernandez have come up with yet another false allegation against me since the first round did not work. Current false allegation: Mac Emanuel sold a diplomatic passport. Let me once again defend my good name by saying the allegation is false. I neither discussed, attempted to nor sold a diplomatic passport to anyone,” he said.

Dr. Emanuel, meanwhile, highlighted what he said were loopholes in the affidavit.

