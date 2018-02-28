New block opened at Jennings Secondary School

New Story

The government has spent $2.8 million of the Board of Education’s money to expand seating capacity at the Jennings Secondary School.

At the official opening of the three-storey concrete building yesterday, Michael Browne, the minister of education said expansion was necessary to facilitate the expansive needs of the students and faculty.

“It took us less than three months to complete the structure. As a matter of a fact, we completed the building before and the students were allowed to use it in the meantime. Downstairs was not a part of the plan, but, we realised that because of the elevation then if we excavated we would have gotten a little more room,” Browne told OBSERVER media.

Browne said some of the classrooms are airconditioned, but, the intention is to have all, which are already fully equipped to have air conditioners retrofitted for the beginning of the new school year, in September.

Browne said within the last two and a half years the government has spent over $34 million to repair and upgrade schools.

He explained that the sum spent to erect the new structure at Jennings included the sum to move the old wooden classrooms, excavation, architectural drawings and to purchase new chairs and desks.

In addition to five new classrooms, Rosalind Beazer, the principal, said there are new rooms available for visual arts, staffroom, additional bathroom facilities for students and teachers and a lab for Electronic Document Preparation Management (EDPM).

