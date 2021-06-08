Locals Urged to increase Knowledge of BitcoinSV During CoinGeek Conference’s Free Livestream

Spread the love













St. John’s, Antigua: Monday, June 7, 2021 – Local entrepreneur Calvin Ayre is inviting all Antiguans and Barbudans to watch the CoinGeek Conference, which will be broadcast live without charge from Zurich, Switzerland from June 8-10.

The theme of the seventh CoinGeek Conference is igniting the power of data on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. BSV is the only protocol that lives up to the original vision of peer-to-peer electronic cash as described in the 2008 Bitcoin white paper, as well as the only protocol capable of scaling to handle enterprise-level data needs.

Unlike other protocols that have abandoned their original designs in favor of serving as an inert ‘store of value,’ BSV’s commitment to virtually unlimited scaling allows it to function as it was originally intended: a friction-free, low-cost payment channel that can handle transactions both large and small, quickly and with miniscule fees.

This capacity to handle true micro-transactions is driving innovative new business models that were previously unfeasible due to traditional fee structures. These include new social media platforms that allow users to generate micro-payments through other users’ likes and shares of social media posts.

Larger enterprises are employing BSV’s data-handling capacity to introduce new efficiencies in the global food chain that promise to reduce waste and lower commodity prices. Other projects aim to improve handling of medical records to enhance safety measures by reducing the likelihood of inaccurate diagnoses and prescriptions.

Whatever the level of one’s BSV knowledge, all those who check out the CoinGeek Conference’s free livestream will come away more empowered to take advantage of all that BSV has to offer.

Visit coingeekconference.com to register for the virtual event, peruse the schedule of events and list of speakers, and embrace the future of electronic commerce.​