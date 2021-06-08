Former supermarket worker charged in connection to XPZ Supermarket Fire

Spread the love













A former XPZ Supermarket employee – missing for several days after the Paynters-based store went up in flames a week ago – was charged with arson on Tuesday.

Tianzhao Feng

Tianzhao Feng – commonly known as ‘Alex’ – was located yesterday in the St John’s area and taken into police custody. He was quizzed as to his whereabouts in the days after the fire which is said to have caused 10 million EC dollars worth of damage. The blaze totally gutted the two-storey building and has put almost 60 staff out of work.

The 29-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday .

Feng lived on the same property as the supermarket on Sir Sydney Walling Highway. He had not been seen since hours before the fire started in the early hours of June 1st.

The XPZ store opened in 2018, selling everything from food and clothing to household items and toys. A spokesman for the company said the owner – who is currently off island – hoped to rebuild.