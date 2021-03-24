Locals invited to apply for full scholarships to study in Azerbaijan

Spread the love













The country’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, is inviting Antiguans and Barbudans to make use of the opportunity to study in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The initiative, which covers all expenses including, flights, full tuition, allowances and accommodation, was made possible through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) and the government of Antigua and Barbuda, a release said.

High Commissioner Hill said that the university programmes on offer are for preparatory courses, undergraduate, graduate (taught and research) and general medicine/residency, noting that additional information is available from the Commission’s website at www.antigua-barbuda.com.

She is encouraging suitably qualified Antiguans and Barbudans to avail themselves of the opportunity to pursue higher education in a country rich in history and culture.

The application deadline is March 30.

Meanwhile, Dr Drickesha Aska, an Antiguan who is currently a resident anesthesiologist critical care specialist at the Azerbaijan Medical University, is also encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity to study in the country located between Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

“After working in dozens of hospitals and clinics in Antigua and the US, Azerbaijan offered an added exotic facet to my already robust international medical education. The amazingly rich culture, warm-hearted people, and extensively diverse academics and practitioners exceeded my highest expectations. So, if you are interested in a cultural investment and exploring roads less trodden, while acquiring a sound education, why not apply?” Dr Aska said in the release.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom, HE Tahir Taghizadeh, also endorsed the offer, saying, “as a current Chair of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan is happy to provide an opportunity for selected candidates from NAM countries on an annual basis to study in the leading universities of Azerbaijan at the preparatory courses, undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, general medicine/residency programmes. In this context, I would like to strongly emphasise a productive and constructive relationship with Antigua and Barbuda which is progressing on an excellent level”.