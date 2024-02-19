Local musician secures prestigious UNESCO Transcultura Programme sponsorship

- Advertisement -

Khadijah Simon, a 19-year-old Antiguan and Barbudan musician and entrepreneur, is excited to share that she has been accepted to participate in the ‘Jazz Emprende 2024’ event in Havana, Cuba, scheduled for February 27-29, 2024.

With sponsorship from the UNESCO Transcultura Programme, with the support of the European Union, this opportunity is a catalyst for Simon’s growth at the intersection of jazz music and entrepreneurship in the Caribbean, she said in a release.

The ‘Jazz Emprende 2024’ event promises to be a groundbreaking initiative fostering creativity, innovation and cultural expression. Simon said she’s looking forward to enriching her professional competence through masterclasses, workshops, and live concerts.

“I am truly grateful for this incredible opportunity,” she said. “The support from the UNESCO Transcultura Programme will amplify my entrepreneurial journey in the jazz music sector. I anticipate immersing myself in the rich cultural and musical heritage of the Caribbean, connecting with industry professionals and gaining valuable insights.”

The UNESCO Transcultura Programme covers her international mobility expenses, ensuring her participation in this transformative experience.

The sponsorship will facilitate Simon’s growth by providing access to entrepreneurship workshops, conferences and networking activities with key stakeholders from the international jazz market. The UNESCO Transcultura Programme aims to not only empower young Caribbean entrepreneurs in the jazz music sector but also to increase the visibility and recognition of Caribbean jazz, enhancing the region’s cultural identity and heritage.

The impact of this sponsorship extends beyond participants’ personal growth, with the potential to contribute to the development of the Cultural and Creative Industries in the Caribbean. The ‘Jazz Emprende 2024’ event is expected to stimulate collaborations, create job opportunities, and spur economic growth within the jazz sector.