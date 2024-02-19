Villa Man remanded to prison for alleged murder of 22 year old in Antigua and Barbuda’s Second Homicide of 2024

- Advertisement -

A 59-year-old Villa man has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison following his first appearance in court this morning for murder.

Eric Burton, who appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason this morning, is accused of murdering of 22-year-old Jamal Ryner of Yorks.

The incident occurred on Rowan Henry Street around 8:30 pm on February 13.

Reports indicate that Ryner was involved in an altercation with Burton, during which the youngster was stabbed in the chest.

Ryner was pronounced dead shortly after 10 pm that night.

This was Antigua and Barbuda’s second homicide for 2024, following the first which occurred on the evening of January 7.

In that incident, 24-year-old Kieron Hutson of Yorks Extension was fatally shot while attending a party on Christian Street.

Burton is now behind bars as he awaits his committal hearing which is scheduled for April 4.