Lloyd opens Indoor season with silver medal performance

Reigning Junior Sportswoman of the Year and University of Tennessee Sophomore, Joella Lloyd, opened the Indoor season with a second place finish in the women’s 60 metres at the Virginia Tech Hokie Invitational in Blacksburg, VA. on Friday.

Lloyd cruised to a comfortable 7.46 seconds victory in heat three of the prelims. She then returned in the final to clock a season best of 7.36 in her first meet since February 2020. The event was won by Virginia Senior Halle Hazard (Grenada) in 7.34 seconds. Brittany Avenie, running unattached, clocked 7.44 for 3rd.

Lloyd also ran the third leg as Tennessee A won the women’s 4×400 meters in 3:39.68 (three minutes and 39.68 seconds). Clemson and Virginia Tech were second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, in Clermont, Florida, at the Orange Winter Classic #2, former Commonwealth Youth 100m champion Tahir Walsh, ran a season opening 6.75 into a positive 2.3 wind for third in head three of the men’s 60 meters. Noah Lyles, the US and World 200 metres champion was first in 6.66 seconds.

In the finals, after an unfortunate slip in the blocks, Walsh recovered to run a legal 6.82 seconds into a positive 1.9 wind for a sixth place finish. The final was won by former Jamaican Carifta champion Kevaun Rattray (6.61). With Jeremy Bascom (6.67) finishing second. Walsh, along with Rattray and Bascom, all represent CPTC-Tracksmith.

As the season kicks into full swing, we will keep you updated on the performances of all our athletes locally, regionally and internationally, as we patiently await the completion of YASCO.