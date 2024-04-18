Livestock farmers struggle amid feed shortage crisis

- Advertisement -

Livestock farmers in Antigua are facing a dire situation as the scarcity of agricultural feed disrupts their operations, posing a serious threat to both the health of their animals and their livelihoods.

The closure in February of Abbotts Farms & Supplies Inc, a primary source of feed in the country for the last 35 years, has left farmers grappling with limited options and uncertainty.

Ziffy Tyrrell, a seasoned livestock farmer with a decade of experience, shed light on the challenges plaguing her business and others like hers.

She highlighted the struggle to procure adequate feed for her animals, saying that while there are attempts by cooperatives to fill the gap, they are unable to meet the overwhelming demand.

“A cooperative has taken over the feed contracts … and they’re just not able to keep up with the demand. There’s another guy doing feed called Mr Osborne and he said, for his container, the decision was made to bypass Antigua. So, his container sailed right past us. We’re just on the bottom of everybody’s list,” Tyrrell explained.

In the absence of proper feed, farmers like Tyrrell are resorting to feeding their livestock grass and wild tamarind.

However, this makeshift solution is insufficient, particularly for animals requiring supplemental feed to maintain their health and productivity.

Tyrrell emphasised that her goats, heavy in milk production, need additional nutrients to sustain their output.

Moreover, essential supplies such as minerals, dewormers, and medications are also in short supply, compounding the crisis.

Despite reassurances from authorities that feed shipments are en route, Tyrrell highlighted the inconsistency in supply, leading to recurrent shortages.

“The container gets here, everybody needs to feed so badly, everybody buys up the feed, the feed’s done, we’re back to square one,” Tyrell explained, detailing what has become a cycle of scarcity and uncertainty.

Tyrrell called on the government to take decisive action to address the crisis, stressing the need for long-term solutions beyond relying solely on private businesses.

She emphasised that while the closure of Abbotts dealt a significant blow to the sector, it should not mean the farming sector as a whole suffers.

Tyrrell urged policymakers to prioritise the welfare of livestock farmers and implement measures to safeguard against future shortages.

“The government really do need to take this seriously and find some kind of solution for farmers, not just rely on private businesses, and people bringing in seed like this is obviously where the problem has come from,” she added.

Commenting on a social media post highlighting the issue yesterday, a local riding instructor also testified to problems feeding horses at the equestrian centre she works at.

“The food issue is very real; animals need more than just grass,” she wrote. “Mr Abbott has always been fantastic but since he closed, getting sufficient food for the animals has become a nightmare.”

Efforts by Observer to solicit comments from the Agriculture Minister and ministry officials were unsuccessful up to news time.