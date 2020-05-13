Lions Club teams up with Hall Valley Farms to make donation

A number of organisations have benefitted from a donation of 80 dozen eggs, compliments of Adrian Hall, of Hall Valley Farms, and the Lions Club of Antigua.

According to Susan Hall, Hall Valley Farms wanted to assist those in need due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and Lion Valerie Gonsalves-Barreiro MM MJF was approached for her advice. Lion Valerie responded that the Lions Club would be willing to partner with Hall Valley Farms to ensure that those in need received this generous donation.

The eggs were donated to the Salvation Army, the Care Project, Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital, the Fiennes Institute and the Pensioners Association. All of the groups were very appreciative and thanked the Hall Valley Farms and the Lions Club for remembering them.

President Lion Franklin Maynard MJF, Lion Desiree Edwards MJF (VP), Lion Gail-Henry Lewis, and Lion Valerie Gonsalves-Barreiro MM MJF (Past President), were on hand to make the donations.