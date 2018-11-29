Liberta suffer double losses in Village Netball League

Liberta had a dismal week in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League as the club suffered double losses in the mixed and female divisions. The team went under to All Saints by a 21-16 margin in the female division Tuesday night at the YMCA Sports Complex. This loss comes days after a 37-26 defeat by newbies mixed division team, Cedar Grove, in Cedar Grove last Sunday.

In the other match played Sunday, defending champions, Seaglans, edged out St. Georges 18-14. Cedar Grove however could not make their return to the winner’s circle for the second straight time as they received a 22-6 thrashing by St. Georges Tuesday night. Matches will continue tonight at 7 o’clock when St. Georges will face Seaglans while at 8 p.m. Old Road will battle Parham in the mixed division. Both matches will be played in Potters.