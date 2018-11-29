Pointe FM draw first blood

November 29, 2018 The Big Scores No comments

Pointe FM virtually have one hand on the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business League playoffs title after the newbies claimed game one in the best of three finals on Tuesday night. The newbies, who are backed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, left defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) in a dismal state as they recorded a 68-53 victory at the JSC Sports Complex.

Despite a 25-point effort by national player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards and a 12- point effort by Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew, the champions could not match the quick pace intensity of a much younger Pointe FM team. Selassie Braithwaite once again rose to the occasion for the victors with 20 points. He was assisted by teammates Kenya Achom who netted 13 points and Russell Daley who sank 12. The newbies will hope to close out the champions tonight at the JSC Sports Complex as game two gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.