Pointe FM draw first blood

Pointe FM virtually have one hand on the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business League playoffs title after the newbies claimed game one in the best of three finals on Tuesday night. The newbies, who are backed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, left defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) in a dismal state as they recorded a 68-53 victory at the JSC Sports Complex.

Despite a 25-point effort by national player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards and a 12- point effort by Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew, the champions could not match the quick pace intensity of a much younger Pointe FM team. Selassie Braithwaite once again rose to the occasion for the victors with 20 points. He was assisted by teammates Kenya Achom who netted 13 points and Russell Daley who sank 12. The newbies will hope to close out the champions tonight at the JSC Sports Complex as game two gets underway at 7:30 p.m.