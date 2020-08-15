LIAT administrator and regional leaders discuss airline’s reorganisation

: l-r General Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union David Massiah, LIAT administrator Cleveland Seaforth, and former Prime Minister and advisor to the ABWU Dr Baldwin Spencer.

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

A plan detailing efforts to reorganise regional airline LIAT will be presented to the court within the next 120 days.

Cleveland Seaforth, appointed administrator of the Antigua-based carrier, made that disclosure during a virtual meeting on Friday with local and regional unions representing LIAT workers.

The forum, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU), provided an opportunity for the administrator to outline the status of the company, along with his role and function with regards to the carrier.

According to information shared on the union’s Facebook page, the issues of severance entitlement and outstanding salaries were raised by union chiefs.

Union leaders from St Lucia, St Vincent, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, and Trinidad and Tobago participated in the meeting held by Zoom.

Also present were representatives for pilots, flight attendants, engineers and management.

Efforts to contact a union official for further details on the talks were unsuccessful up to press time.

A follow-up meeting will be held shortly.