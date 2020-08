Spread the love













Former commissioner of police, Edric Potter, was the latest to win $1,000 in Flow’s “Bag Ah Money” promotion. “This could not have happened to a more deserving and loyal customer who has been with Flow for decades,” said FLOW’s marketing manager, Shand Merchant. Potter said he was twice lucky as he connected with a potential business client in the Flow retail store while he was being presented with his winnings. (Photo courtesy Flow)