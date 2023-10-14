Letter shows constituents nominated Cutie for national honour

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Amidst swirling speculation about Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin’s potential knighthood, new information has emerged that sheds light on the matter.

A letter obtained by Observer suggests that Benjamin’s nomination for this Independence Day honour was put forth by his constituents rather than the government.

The letter references a petition endorsed by more than 50 constituents, acknowledging Benjamin’s contributions as the Member of Parliament for St John’s City South.

The document highlights the historical significance of Benjamin’s political career.

It mentions that he is one of the only two surviving active politicians who were Members of Parliament when Antigua and Barbuda achieved independence from Britain on November 1 1981. The other surviving member is Sir Robin Yearwood.

Furthermore, it outlines Benjamin’s record, spanning 38 years as a parliamentarian.

The letter also lauds Benjamin’s role in changing “the legal architecture in the state of Antigua and Barbuda”, saying that he “is recognised as one of the leading Attorneys General in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)”.

Additionally, the document commends Benjamin for his stewardship of the First Model Criminal Sexual Offences Court, which originated in Antigua and Barbuda and was the first of its kind in the region. It also acknowledges his pivotal role in implementing sentencing guidelines for the sub-region, a landmark achievement that was launched in Antigua and Barbuda and adopted by the OECS.

The letter underscores Benjamin’s contributions to public service and community development, including his long-standing sponsorship of the Ovals Basketball Team since 1982.

It said that he has also played a vital role in facilitating young men’s and women’s access to scholarships to further their education and was instrumental in negotiating the establishment of the University of the West Indies’ fourth landed campus at Five Islands.

Despite these accolades, not everyone supports the nomination. Critics, including members of the opposition United Progressive Party, argue that Benjamin has not made a significant impact on Antigua and Barbuda that justifies such an honour.

The party’s Chairman, D Gisele Isaac, voiced disapproval, particularly regarding sitting Cabinet Ministers receiving such awards.

She likened it to a “gold watch” given upon retirement and went on to say, “our position is that a sitting minister, a sitting politician, ought not to get an award”.

She also criticised Benjamin, and highlighted perceived shortcomings in his representation, including the “Alfa Nero fiasco”, given his position as the government’s chief legal advisor.

Despite the ongoing debate, Benjamin revealed that, to date, he has not received official information regarding any honour being conferred on him at this time.