Let’s Talk Occupational Health & Safety Pt 1

By Calisha Spencer, Human Resource Practitioner

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is identified as the discipline dealing with the prevention of work-related injuries and diseases as well as the protection and promotion of the health of workers. (Definition by ILO.org)

At some point during our working life, we’ve seen the abbreviation ‘OSHA’ — especially those who work in fields such as; hospitality, construction, medicine, sanitation or the restaurant business.

When we associate our environment with the Labour Code, we often refer to “proper working conditions”. This statement should go beyond having a bathroom, running water or a lunch room. There is so much more!

One of the “root causes” of workplace injuries, illnesses, and incidents is the failure to identify or recognise hazards that are present, or that could have been anticipated. Some employees and employers may not even see it fit to have an OSHA plan or programmes in place until they are both faced with a liability.

The main goal of safety and health programmes is to assist with the mitigation and prevention of incidents as well as the suffering and financial hardship these events can cause for workers, their families, and employers.

OSHA identifies falling from heights, slipping and tripping, fire and explosions, working in confined spaces, and vehicle and transportation-related accidents as some of the more common forms of occupational hazards faced by today’s workforce. Hence, due emphasis must be given to concerns of hazard exposure.

Employers, in consultation with workers and their representatives, should set out in writing an OSHA policy, duly communicated to all parties involved and requiring the commitment of all workers.

Here are five categories of occupational hazards:

Physical hazards

Chemical hazards

Biological hazards

Ergonomic hazards

Psychosocial hazards

In our next article, we will expound on the different Occupational Hazards and how we can put plans in place to ensure that these are mitigated.

