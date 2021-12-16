23.6 C
Thursday, 16 December, 2021
Lawyers to make ‘no case’ submission in case of alleged corrupt cops

By Latrishka Thomas

Lawyers representing two police officers charged with corruption in 2017 will today be arguing that their clients have no case to answer.

Corporal Marcus Isadore and Constable Peter Lugay allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took illegal drugs from him for their personal gain.

Isadore, who was 43 years old at the time, and Lugay, who was 23, are said to have committed the act while using their police-issued weapons.

The cops allegedly confiscated about 29 pounds of cannabis from the complainant in April 2017, and another eight pounds in February 2017, which reportedly have not been accounted for and were never turned over as evidence.

The two men have been on trial for the past two weeks before Justice Ann-Marie Smith.

The final witness, the investigator, took the stand yesterday.

Lawyer Andrew O’Kola will be making a submission on behalf of Lugay, and Lawrence Daniels for Isadore.

