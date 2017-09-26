Lawyer stabbed in the back, woman detained

Attorney Michael Archibald was hospitalised overnight Sunday with two stab wounds following a domestic dispute Sunday night.
Yesterday, the police said the 46-year-old was in stable condition at Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.
It is alleged that Archibald was stabbed in the back at his Friars Hill home around 10:25 pm on Sunday.
According to the police, he was in an argument with a 23-year-old woman who allegedly inflicted the injuries.
The woman was detained the same night and was still in police custody assisting with the investigation up to late yesterday.
