Latest shooting victim said to be improving as police repeat call for public’s help

The condition of the country’s latest shooting victim, 33-year-old Chet Lewis, is said to be improving as he continues to receive treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

According to reports, Lewis was shot multiple times outside his home in Briggins on the night of August 21. A gunman apparently opened fire after calling him out from his apartment.

He was said to have been hit at least three times by the unknown assailant, before being rushed by the EMS to the hospital where he underwent emergency treatment and has been steadily improving ever since.

Sources have revealed to Observer that, based on his current state, Lewis could be discharged soon if his condition continues to get better. However, there is no specific timeline set. While he still has a chest tube to ease his breathing doctors are hopeful it will be removed soon.

Meanwhile, in an update to Observer yesterday, the police said they have been questioning several persons of interest in the matter but no one has yet been arrested and charged.

The lawmen have therefore reiterated their call for support from the public in solving both that case and the earlier double shooting that resulted in the country’s third and fifth homicides.

Nia Rose, 20, and 24-year-old Kenaca Ryan died after being shot multiple times in Greenbay Hill on August 15.

Rose died hours after the incident, while Ryan initially survived the shooting and had been in hospital until he succumbed last Wednesday.

Anyone with relevant information on either incident is being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913, or Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).