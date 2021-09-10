Latest road fatality remembered as ‘fun-loving’ cricket enthusiast

Colin Anderson Joseph (Family photo)

The 50-year-old man who became the country’s latest road fatality after succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday night is being remembered for his “jovial” personality and love for cricket.

Colin Anderson Joseph suffered a cracked skull and bleeding in the brain after being struck by a vehicle on Market Street on September 2.

He had been on a life support machine at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre since the incident.

Yesterday, his brother Erick Jim Joseph spoke to Observer about the family’s grief.

“He was always a fun loving guy, he was very jovial, always had a joke to give – and he liked to take chances,” he said.

“He was a sports enthusiast and a sportsman in his right. He would have made the West Indies team back in the 90s … he was a very, very good cricketer,” Erick Joseph explained.

Colin Joseph had wrestled with some demons in recent years and last year spoke openly with Observer about his battle with alcoholism and time spent in Crossroads rehabilitation centre.

Prior to that, he spent many years living in England.

“He was in England playing cricket and doing very well,” his brother continued. “Things just changed when he came back; he had his demons that he fought to his death as many people would know.”

Erick Joseph said the family received a call from the hospital around 10pm on Wednesday.

“They said he had made a turn for the worse and that we should make our way to the hospital; he passed away shortly after that,” he continued.

“We’re really grateful for the prayers that went out. A lot of people were praying, both far and near, and we appreciate those gestures made by loved ones and friends.

“All we can do is give God thanks for the 50 years that he was here,” he added.

Investigations remain underway into the cause of the accident.