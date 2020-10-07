Latest dashboard reflects 1 new Covid-19 case

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Monday 5th October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Monday 5th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-one samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from sixty-five to eighty-six.

All twenty-one samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the sixty-five samples sent to CARPHA, one returned positive while sixty-four were negative.

Meanwhile, one recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to ninety-seven.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and eight (108) with eight (8) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.