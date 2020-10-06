ABEC conducts week-long training in Barbuda

Spread the love













Representatives from the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) are currently in Barbuda, conducting a week-long training to fill the position of Registration Clerk at the Barbuda Registration Unit.

This training comes after the official re-opening of the Registration Unit on the sister isle, which was previously relocated to the Central Unit on Factory Road, following the passage of Hurricane Irma which devastated Barbuda in 2017.

During the course of this week, Senior Registration Officer, Karen Manwarren, Human Resource and Training Officer, Ian Hughes, and Public Relations Officer, Elisa Graham will be sharing knowledge in a number of areas to include:

Matters of the Law, The Standards of ABEC, Personality

Profiling and Professionalism in the Workplace.

In explaining the rationale for the training, Hughes indicated that the sessions are designed to shape the candidates into well-rounded individuals who will eventually become registration clerks, once they are successful at the end of the exercise.

The participants will be engaged in a number of role play activities, which will give them an idea of potentially real-life situations that may occur during the voter registration process.

On Friday, the participants will be given an assessment to test their knowledge of the topics covered during the electoral process.

The pass mark for the assessment is 85% and the successful persons will then move on to the next level in the requirement process, which is an interview with the members of ABEC.