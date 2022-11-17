Kite-surfer Tiger Tyson eyeing CAC gold following Brazil silver

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National kite-surfer Tiger Tyson is hoping to better his second place finish in the Pan American Division of the Formula Kite Brazil competition into this weekend’s CAC Sea and Beach Games slated for Santa Marta, Colombia.

The Antiguan, who finished sixth overall in Brazil but was more dominant in the Pan American Division, said the event offered quality preparation into the November 19-26 CAC Games which will also serve as a qualifier to next year’s Pan American Games.

“I was there for about three weeks where I was training with the Brazilian team and the conditions there are very challenging because there was strong winds and big waves so it was really good preparation for Columbia. I think the conditions here are going to be a lot easier and I believe there is going to be light wind and pretty flat water which is what I am good at so hopefully I can perform well and take the gold medal home,” he said.

Tyson advanced to the final of the Brazil event after finishing second in Semifinal A. The Antiguan went on to register a sixth place overall finish in the Gold Fleet division but secured a silver medal spot in the Pan American Division.

The surfer said he is hoping to use the experience garnered in Brazil while representing the twin-island state in Colombia this weekend.

“Just being consistent in the races, not making any big mistakes and just keeping my head in a good space and making sure I just do what I need to do. I am going to just go out there, have a good time and make sure everything I am doing is right and even when something goes wrong it is important to let it past or learn from it but immediately get ready for the next thing that’s coming or the next race,” Tyson said.

Antigua and Barbuda will be represented by a three-member team at the Inaugural CAC Sea and Beach Games.

Volleyball players Josanne Lewis and Nia Benjamin will compete in beach volleyball with veteran male player, Olsen Joseph as coach.