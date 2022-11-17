PMS and ASSS get huge wins in schools football

- Advertisement -

Princess Margaret School (PMS) were huge 8-1 winners over Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) when they met in the Under-20 female division of the Schools Football Competition on Wednesday.

Leading the charge for PMS were national players Gabrielle DeSuza and Kniece Browne who both scored twice. There were single strikes from Ajahna Martin, Irressia Allen and Zoya Simon. Kemaya Jacobs scored the lone goal for AGHS.

There was victory as well for All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) who were 4-0 winners over St Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS). De’Yonce Christopher and Kevoncia James each scored once while Kayla Melon recorded a double.

In the lone Under-20 Boys’ contest, All Saints Secondary School defeated Irene B Williams Secondary by a 1-0 margin. Jevaughn Jarvis scored the only goal of the match.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) beat St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) 4-1 in the Under-16 Boys Division.

Nicholas Clarke and Isjaunte Isadore both scored twice for SNRA, while Keldon Guiste recorded SJA’s lone goal of the match.

Also, on Wednesday, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) defeated Glanvilles Secondary School 4-0. Elijah Whyte picked up a double strike with single conversions from Jonathan Forde and Je’Taime Barrett.

In other matches played Wednesday, PMS defeated ASSS 2-1, IBWSS beat Jennings Secondary School (JSS) 4-1, and Antigua Grammar School (AGS) defeated Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 3-2.