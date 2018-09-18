King loses another challenge to extradition

Fraud accused Leroy King in sunglasses outside the St John’s Magistrate’s Court with attorneys (file photo)
Leroy King has lost his latest attempt to stop his extradition to the United States for fraud related charges in connection with the Allen Stanford US $7 billion Ponzi Scheme.
The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his application during a hearing in St. Kitts today.
King is the former administrator of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) and he is facing 11 wire and mail fraud charges for allegedly facilitating the US $7 billion Ponzi scheme by Allen Stanford.
He has been challenging his extradition since April 2010.
