Kesswin Anthony: Recognized Timing System to legitimate times achieved during National Track & Field Championships

By Neto Baptiste

For a second straight year, times achieved at the National Track & Field Championships will be automatically uploaded to and recognised by World Athletics.

This is according to meet coordinator and member of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), Kesswin Anthony, who said the body will be utilising the timing system out of St Kitts for a second year and are hoping to purchase the software in the near future.

“We have Mr Garfield Virgo from St Kitts that we will be bringing up to use their high-tech system because that’s what we used last year and it’s a meet manager so we will have certified times for the second time. We are in the position to purchase [the timing system] because it’s just a software you have to purchase [and then get] the personnel trained to manage that software. So what we plan to do in the summer is to bring Mr Virgo back here so that he can have some classes with those interested so they can learn the system,” he said.

The Cool & Smooth-sponsored National Track & Field Championships is slated for June 29-30 at the YASCO Sports Complex and will be, for most, a last chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

For times achieved during the meet to be recognised by the world governing body, officials must be able to upload the information to World Athletics as it happens.

National track and field coach, Kesswin Anthony (right), and Second VP of the Athletics Association, Shawnor Charles Joseph (left) in studio at Observer Radio (Observer media photos)

However, Anthony said that some work is needed on one key area at the venue that will be utilised during the meet.

“The only thing we can manually do right now is the sandpit. We have two sandpits and we cleaned the top one which is the northern one, but we are going to be using the southern one so we’re digging it up and adding fresh sand to bring it up to the level so that when the athletes jump it’s not like they are jumping into a hole,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Second Vice President of the athletics association, Shawnor Charles Joseph reinforced the need for further upgrades at the facility, and promised to zoom in on that aspect of the facility following the nationals.

“I think that after nationals we will have some talks with the junior minister to see what they have in place or what they are going to put in place, because it’s been 10 years now we have been waiting with this new government. If not, we are going to have to just go out there and raise our funds. We started this year with our fundraising and it’s been going quite well and I think we can do it, once all hands are on deck,” she said.

For the first time in the championship’s history, winners of the men’s and women’s 100 meters finals will each receive a $1,000 cash prize. The monetary awards are being sponsored by West Indies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph and Anton Tonge.