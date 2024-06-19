Nominations open for country’s first customer service awards

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

In an era defined by service excellence, recognising exemplary customer care is imperative.

Organized by Irise Management Services, the inaugural WOW Factor Awards are now accepting nominations to honour exceptional customer service across a wide array of sectors, including education, sports, hospitality, tourism, sales, marketing, finance, IT, media, entertainment, manufacturing, energy, entrepreneurship, health, wellness, law enforcement, and safety.

These awards aim to celebrate and highlight excellence in customer service, underscoring its critical role in today’s business landscape.

Orena David-Charles, founder of Irise Management Services and the brains behind the awards, said she believes in giving credit where it’s due.

“To me, it’s about catching people doing things right,” David-Charles explained. “We often criticise when things go wrong, but I believe in recognising excellence.”

To nominate individuals demonstrating exceptional dedication to customer care, the public is encouraged to visit the WOW Factor Awards Facebook page and follow the nomination link.

The nomination period ends on July 14, 2024.

Once nominations close, a panel of judges consisting of customer service professionals and other experts will rigorously evaluate submissions to determine finalists in each category.

“After selecting the top three finalists in each category, we’ll invite the public to vote for the winners,” the certified customer service trainer elaborated.

Winners will be announced on October 12, 2024, marking the conclusion of International Customer Service Week.