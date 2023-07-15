Kenworth Charles to be sentenced for murder next week

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

After months of waiting, convicted murderer Kenworth Charles will finally find out the consequence of his actions when his sentencing hearing comes up next week.

In February, Charles was found guilty of killing a former soldier, Fitzroy Robins, in 2020.

But a number of obstacles, such as mould in the court room, delayed the sentencing.

The strangers first met at a bar, months before the tragic night. An altercation ensued when Charles refused to pay for beers he took from a woman’s cooler and tried to leave, but was stopped by Robins who approached him armed with a knife and asked him to pay for the drinks, which he did.

The accused never returned to that location again until the day of the murder when the two bumped into each other for the second time.

An argument ensued between Charles and Robins and they began to scuffle.

Charles, of Newfield, stabbed Robins several times with a knife.

The defendant’s counsel argued in trial that his client was intoxicated and did not intend to kill Robins.

The jury however believed that the incident was not an accident, finding Charles guilty of murder.

Persons from Charles’ community later said in a social inquiry report that he was fun-loving but became aggressive whenever he consumed alcohol.

A probation officer also concluded that the man had no intention of hurting anyone but was suffering from alcoholism and needed help.

Meanwhile, the defendant, who is in his 30s, got an opportunity to apologise to the family of the deceased in May, but that was the last time he saw the inside of the courtroom.

He has been awaiting sentencing ever since. Charles is now slated to be sentenced on July 18.