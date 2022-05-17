Junior ballers compete in Wings Youth Basketball competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Several winners were crowned in the 8th annual Wings Youth Basketball Skills Contest over the weekend.

Junior ballers, both male and female, competed in the Team Speed Dribble, Team Dribble and Shoot at Basket, Two and Three-point Shoot-outs and Left and Right-hand Layup events in the Under-13 and Under-17 categories.

In the Team Dribble and Shoot at Basket section, Wonders won the girls’ Under-13 title while Burners were the boys champs.

Wings Stars took home the girl’s Under-17 crown while Burners, once again, were crowned champs, this time in the Under-17 boy’s section.

Burners would also go on to win the Under-13 boys Team Speed Dribble title.

Charms were the under-13 girls’ champs while in the Under-17 division, Green Fighters and East Ballers were the girls’ and boys’ winners.

Meanwhile, in the Two-point contest, Valenciana Burnette outscored the competition to win the Under-13 title. Cecil Seepaul was the boys’ winners.

In the Three-point competition, Zora Richards rose above the rest to secure the Under-17 girls title while Theo Blaire was the best male shooter.

Ashlee Seepaul (U13 girls), Christen Matthew (U13 boys) and Melissa Haywood (U17 girls) were winners in the Right-hand Lay up race while in the Left-hand equivalent, Ashlee Seepaul (U13 girls), Jahdari Isaac (U13 boys) and Tasia Luke (U17 girls) sped away with the titles.