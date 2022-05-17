Turf Masters suffer first loss, Tun N Bang and Golden Grove Masters remain winless

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Turf Masters recorded their first loss of the season in the Over 40 Premier League on Sunday.

The Turf Masters went under to Dun Bar FC 2-1 in the feature match of the quadruple header evening at the ABFA Technical facility.

An 8th minute goal from Jamary Galloway gave Turf Masters the early lead but celebrations would be cut short as two minutes later when national player Tamorley ‘Ziggy’ Thomas equalized for Dun Bar.

The winning goal would however come from former national player, George ‘Sowa’ Dublin in the 60th minute.

This loss drops Turf Masters to third on the eight-team standings with six points, while Dun Bar are second with nine points with their unbeaten record.

Top of the table team, Up and Over FC kept their perfect record intact, trouncing Extraordinary Men 3-0.

Sylvester Joseph (13th), Corrine Mathrine (55th) and Kenny Jacobs (57th) all found the back of the net for the victors, moving them to nine points and a better goal difference.

Extraordinary Men are sixth on the table with three points.

In the other matches played that day, Westham recorded their first win edging out Tun N Bang FC2-1, while Golden Grove Masters remain winless, this time falling to Legacy FC by a 1-0 margin.

Stephen Hughes (2nd) and Egan Martin (42nd) were the goal scorers for Westham, while Trevor Young (48th) got one back for Tun N Bang.

Holister Young (12th) scored the winning goal for Legacy.

Westham are fourth and Legacy FC fifth on the standings while Tun N Bang and Golden Grove Masters sit at the bottom of the table in 7th and 8th place.

Games will continue on Sunday starting at 3pm.