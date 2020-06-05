‘Jungle’ laid to rest

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

Father-of-two Bruce Greenaway – who was reportedly strangled in April – found a final resting place in St John’s Public Cemetery yesterday, almost two months after his death.

The life of the 43-year-old from Falmouth was celebrated in the presence of his family and friends at Straffies Funeral Home.

He was remembered as having “a smile that caused you to forget the wrongs” and having such a humble spirit that one family member said she believes that his last words, given the chance, would have been “thank you” to his loved ones.

A procession of mourning family and friends – wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the deceased’s face and the words “Justice for Bruce Greenaway” – marched to the interment after the brief service.

And as Greenaway’s body was lowered into the grave, his emotional loved ones belted sweet hymns to the keys of an on-site piano.

The Falmouth man’s lifeless body was found on the shoreline of Indian Creek on Easter Monday, April 13, four days after he went missing. He is said to have been spotted in the presence of Defence Force soldiers on the last day he was seen alive, apparently for breaking curfew regulations.

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force undertook an internal probe into the matter and forwarded their findings to police who said recently that their investigation was at an advanced stage.

However, police are yet to reveal a break in the case.

Greenaway’s family has retained attorneys Kendrickson Kentish and Gail Christian to represent them going forward.

In a statement dispersed by the lawyers on Wednesday, it was revealed that “many witnesses have come forward to provide evidence of what they saw and heard on the last day that Greenaway was seen alive” and others are encouraged to follow suit.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page demanding justice for Greenaway has gathered more than 600 likes since it was set up a week ago, while over 3,500 have signed an online petition demanding answers from police.