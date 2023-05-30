Joshua Thomas hits century for Blackhawks while Nathaniel and Attwood get five-fors in rain-affected two day weekend

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

All five matches in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition ended in draws over the weekend after the majority of the fixtures got off to late starts with most only managing play on the final day due to wet pitches.

Most pitches, according to head of the association’s competition committee Kenny Lewis, remained wet on Saturday’s first day following heavy overnight showers on Friday despite most of the pitches being covered. Reports however indicate that a number of the covers were faulty.

Liberta Blackhawks vs Bethesda Golden Eagles, the only match to bowl off at its scheduled 11am start and play for two full days, also ended in a draw with Blackhawks claiming first innings points.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at home, Blackhawks were led by Joshua Thomas who made 123 from 183 deliveries with 20 fours to help the Liberta team post 288 for nine declared after being 57 for four at one point. Veteran, Kadeem Phillip, contributed with 32 from 58 down the order.

There were three wickets each for Kelvin Pitman and Shacoy Floyd who claimed three for 33 from 14 overs and three for 37 from 8.2 overs respectively.

Amahl Nathaniel then picked up a five-for, claiming five wickets for 23 runs from 11 overs to help Blackhawks bowl out Golden Eagles for 114 in 52.4 overs. Cleton Payne hit a top score of 45 off 85 deliveries.

Batting for a second time, Blackhawks were 142 for two in 27 overs when play was ended. Michael Greaves and Malique Walsh were both not out with Greaves on 56 from 61 balls and Walsh on 54 from 83 deliveries.

Blackhawks move to 48 points, nine points adrift of leaders Empire Nation who have 57 points, while Bethesda move to 21 points.

Meanwhile, Combines Schools picked up first innings points against Bolans Blasters on Sunday’s day two in another rain-affected clash.

Sent to bat after their hosts won the toss at Factory, Bolans were all out for 125 in 34.3 overs. Isaiah Attwood did the damage with the ball for schools, claiming six wickets for 43 runs in 8.3 overs.

Schools then got to 177 for seven in 41 overs with George Elvin making 77 and Melique Jacobs hitting 55 from 42 balls. Orlando Peters was the pick of the bowlers for Blasters, claiming three wickets for 37 runs in 13 overs.

Schools remain at the bottom of the standings with 18 points while Bolans are eighth in the 10-team standings with 27 points.

In other matches over the weekend, All Saints Pythons and Empire Nation played to a draw at Mack Pond, Jennings Tigers picked up first innings points in a drawn contest against New Winthorpes Lions in Jennings, and Pigotts Crushers and Rising Sun Spartans played to a draw at Rising Sun.