Joseph captures Mother’s Day Red Jacket golf title

It’s becoming a habit for Sylvester “Bouncing” Joseph as the former West Indies middle order batsman secured another victory at the Cedar Valley Golf Course on Sunday.

Exactly a month after tasting victory in the Patricia Matthew Easter Classic, Joseph returned with another bang to claim the top prize in the Patricia Matthew and Tucker on the Grill Mother’s Day Red Jacket Masters.

For his successful efforts, the New Winthorpes resident took home a trophy as well as the coveted Red Jacket.

The championship, which was delayed by a week because of the Sir Viv Richards tournament, saw Daniel “Bakka” Bailey producing his best ever effort to finish as the runner-up.

Bailey, once rated as the world’s fourth fastest human, shot 86 to finish 4 shots back of the eventual champion.

Head chef at Big Banana restaurant, Walcott “Wally” Haywood came home in third place.

Twenty-four hours earlier, it was Omorry James and the husband and wife pair of Newman and Michelle Wynter who prevailed.

The trio took first place in the 6th annual State Insurance and Antigua Lions Club 3-man scramble event.

They were awarded tickets to St Kitts as well as three cases of Heineken.