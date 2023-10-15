Joni Musabayana appointed as Director of ILO Caribbean Office

- Advertisement -

Mr. Musabayana, a Zimbabwean national, will lead the ILO’s efforts in promoting social justice, decent work, and inclusive economic growth across 13 Member States and nine non-metropolitan territories in the English-and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joni Musabayana as the Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, effective 15 October 2023.



With a distinguished career spanning over 31 years, Mr. Musabayana brings extensive experience and expertise in labour, social development, and international relations. He has played a pivotal role in addressing issues relevant to the Caribbean including labour migration, enterprise development, social protection, skills development, gender equality and climate resilience. His dedication to fostering tripartite social dialogue and cooperation between governments, employers, and workers has been instrumental in reducing decent work deficits and driving positive change in the labour landscape.



As Director of the ILO Caribbean Office, Mr. Musabayana will provide strategic direction to advance the ILO’s technical guidance and cooperation through Decent Work Country Programmes and other activities supported though the wider United Nations system serving in the region. His responsibilities will include overseeing the implementation of initiatives tailored to the needs of the Caribbean that will address persistent and emerging challenges in the world of work.



Prior to his current role as Director of the ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean, Mr. Musabayana served as Director of the ILO Pretoria Decent Work Team, leading technical support for 18 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa. He was also Director for the Country Office politically and administratively covering Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa.



Mr. Musabayana has a Doctorate in Business Leadership from UNISA School of Business Leadership, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Political Science and Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe. He also has a Diploma in Training Management, and a Diploma in Computer Programming.



Before joining the ILO, Mr. Musabayana worked for the Zimbabwe Ministry of Higher Education and the Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe.



“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the ILO’s work in the Caribbean,” said Mr. Musabayana. “This region is home to vibrant cultures and key sectors set against the backdrop of complex economic, social and environmental vulnerabilities. I am eager to work collaboratively with our tripartite constituents and other partners to identify and mobilize opportunities that can achieve social justice and decent work for all.”