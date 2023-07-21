Joanne Walsh suspension: AG to recommend new Chief Magistrate

Legal Affairs Minister Steadroy Benjamin will have to recommend a new judge to act as the country’s Chief Magistrate after Joanne Walsh was suspended by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) Thursday.

The suspension, which includes full pay for the duration, comes in the wake of the JLSC’s delivery of 10 disciplinary charges filed against Chief Magistrate Walsh, which stemmed from an investigation into complaints lodged against her.

It is important to note that the specific reasons behind the investigation and the disciplinary charges against Walsh have not been disclosed publicly. However, it is evident that the JLSC’s decision to pursue this matter was based on credible evidence or concerns related to the Chief Magistrate’s capacity to perform her judicial duties or potential misconduct.

According to the JLSC’s disciplinary regulations, the Commission has the discretion to launch an investigation if there is evidence suggesting a judge’s inability to perform judicial functions or allegations of misbehaviour.

The hearing, which will have a three-member panel of judges, is expected to commence next month and will determine the outcome of the disciplinary charges brought against Walsh.

Minister Benjamin confirmed the Chief Magistrate Walsh’s suspension and assured the public that deliberations are underway to identify a temporary replacement.

The Attorney General is vested with the responsibility of recommending a suitable candidate to assume the position of Chief Magistrate in the interim, to ensure the continuation of operations at the magistrates’ courts in Antigua and Barbuda.