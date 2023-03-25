JetBlue spices up service to Grenada this summer

- Advertisement -

As the world continues to embrace the allure of travel, Grenada is poised to experience a continued boost to its tourism sector, fueled by an increase in airlift capacity and a growing interest in the island’s rich culture and festivities.

With the upcoming Spicemas carnival drawing visitors from the Caribbean diaspora, and families flocking to the region for a much-needed summer vacation, the importance of additional airlift cannot be overstated.

The Grenada Tourism Authority’s (GTA) announcement of JetBlue Airways’ augmented flight schedule and capacity expansion will help catapult economic development for the island, enabling Grenada to showcase its unique charm and heritage to wider audiences.

The GTA announced today that JetBlue Airways will add flights for the Spicemas summer festival, which will held from August 1 to 15 this year.

From August 7 to September 1, 2023, the New York-based airline will operate a second daily nonstop flight, a 162-seat A320, leaving New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport at 9:50 p.m. and arriving at Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 2:47 a.m. The return flight departs GND at 5:01 a.m. and arrives at JFK at 9:57 a.m.

JetBlue currently offers daily nonstop service from New York to Grenada, and American Airlines operates a daily nonstop flight from Miami, along with a seasonal weekly flight from Charlotte on Saturdays.

To meet the demand of family travel to the destination, JetBlue has increased capacity on its regular New York service, from an A320 to A321 (200 seats), for the entire summer season from June 15 to September 5.

“JetBlue has always been a committed partner and we expect a surge in bookings, as this service allows the destination and our stakeholders the opportunity to welcome even more visitors for Spicemas and showcase how Grenada honors its culture and why we’re truly the spice isle of the Caribbean,” said Lennox Andrews, Grenada’s Minister of Tourism.

“The USA is the largest tourism market for Grenada and continues to perform exceptionally well,” reported Petra Roach, CEO of the GTA, who noted that Grenada continues to remain committed to U.S. market growth.