Former SpaceX Engineer and VP of Redonda Robotics work together to teach youth Robotics

The future depends on robotics; are we preparing our children to cope? Building a robot takes skill and precision, according to the coordinators of the Robotics Camp hosted by the Madame Jn Pierre’s Learning Centre (MJPLC) on All Saints Road (close to the Buckleys Line roundabout). The Camp launched on Saturday, 11 February 2023 and is scheduled to end on 1 April.

The facilitators, Spencer Buebel, a computer engineer and former SpaceX employee, and Marc Xavier, the VP of Redonda Robotics, are assisting participants with four key projects during the camp.

Over the past few weeks, they have built gimbals and two-wheeled electric cars. A gimbal is a machine used for stabilization that measures the angle of a device and keeps it level using a motor.

Through these projects, participants have learned how to build electrical circuits to power motors and sensors, while writing and tweaking code to control their creations. They have also built a mini racetrack and held a race for the two-wheeled cars. The most recent classes taught the fabrication and programming of robotic arms, with joints much like a human’s arm.

Students learned theory explaining how modern robotic arms are controlled. They were then required to apply it to their own projects. Following the robotic arm project, the classes will conclude with the excitement of a model rocket build and launch.

The Camp essentially provides participants with a valuable introduction into the world of robotics, but it has also been intentionally structured to provide students with skills in teamwork and healthy competition. These necessary soft skills will prepare them for greater projects which they will encounter in their long-term journeys.

The Camp is open to young students between the ages of 10-17 years, however, younger participants have been included. Interested persons are asked to contact the MJPLC at telephone 773-8161 or email [email protected]