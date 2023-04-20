Jennings Tigers hands Blackhawks first loss of Cool & Smooth T20

- Advertisement -

Defending champions Liberta Blackhawks suffered their first loss in the ongoing Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion when, on Wednesday, they were beaten by Jennings Tigers at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Playing in the first match of a triple-header at the North Sound venue, Tigers were led by Scottish player Ben Sexton who bagged four wickets for 17 runs in four overs to help bowl out Blackhawks for just 102 in 18 overs to guide his team to a five-wicket triumph.

Kofi James was best with the bat for Blackhawks with 32 runs. There were also three wickets each for Lachlan Bangs (3/13) and Glenton Williams (3/27) bowling for Tigers.

DAhri Francis then led the batting for Tigers with 27 from 18 balls while Matthew Miller, who hit the winning runs, was not out on 19 as they got to 106 for five in 18.1 overs.

Oliver Davidson claimed three wickets for eight runs in his four overs.