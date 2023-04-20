ABWU Hosts ITF Executive Board Meetings 

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union, for the second  time this week, is the host of a major international union event – the International Transport  Workers’ Federation (ITF) Executive Board Meetings. 

The meetings, which began this morning, follow the just concluded ITF Tourism Services  Conference that brought together trade unions from around the world to discuss and debate  strategies to address the challenges facing the tourism industry. 

The Executive Board of the ITF is the governing body of the global union federation and comprises elected board members from affiliated unions around the world. The Board consists of elected regional board members, chairs of the industrial sections, chairs of the Women Transport  Workers’ Committee and the Young Transport Workers’ Committee. 

ABWU General Secretary, Sen. David Massiah, currently serves as the Tourism Services Section  Chair. The ITF is the democratic, global union federation of 670 transport unions in 147 countries,  representing over 18 million transport workers across the globe.

