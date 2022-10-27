Jenel Warner Circuit Race to close senior cycling year

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) will host its final senior event of the season on Sunday with the staging of its Jenel Warner Circuit Race at the Pan Am Base.

The president of the federation, St Clair Williams, has called on all cyclists to turn out for the event.

“This is the last race for all of our seasoned riders, so I am just expecting all the riders to come out. What we normally do at the last race is that people would have a round and have a laugh, have a chat, have a drink and sometimes they bring some refreshments and sit down and eat and that is normally a circuit race. I am hoping and I am calling on all the cyclists to come on out to hit it off as being a bang,” he said.

Riders will compete in various categories during the race which Williams believes will be highly competitive.

“We want registration to start at 1pm, so everybody should get there early. It is going to be a fast race because, normally, circuit races are the fastest set of races we have on island. So, for the elite males, it’s going to be 20 laps; for the elite females it will be 10 laps; the masters, the sports class and the senior cadets will be doing 15 laps, and then we have the junior cadets who will be doing 10 laps,” the president said.

Jenel Warner, who founded the event, credited her love for the sport as a major motivation factor in ensuring the event was held this year.

“Back in my younger days I used to take part in the sport and as I said before, once you love something you’re happy to see it go through and as a young girl I wanted to see cycling go forward so I thrown in a hand,” she said.

The race is slated to pedal off at 2pm and carries a registration fee of $20 for members of the cycling federation while non-members will pay $50.

Registration will open at 12:45pm.