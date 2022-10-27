Graphic Impact Shooters take game one in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

Graphic Impact Shooters claimed game one of their best of three playoff finals against Anjo Wholesale in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball competition on Wednesday at the JSC basketball complex.

Shooters were led by Yannick Samuel with 21 points while Tavarus Benta and Nickon McGregor contributed 12 and 10 points respectively. Cohen DeSouza top-scored for Anjo Wholesale with 17 points in a losing effort.

Shooters earned their spot in the final following a 2-0 series win over favourites Eye Mobile Vision Care with a 56-43 triumph in game two of the best of three semifinals contest, while Anjo Wholesale emerged 76-72 winners over Sandals following a double overtime showdown in game two of their semifinals showdown both on Monday.

Game two of the finals will be contested on Saturday.