Jaycees Queen Show 2024 returns after previous cancellation

JCI Antigua is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated 2024 Jaycees Queen Show, made possible through a dynamic partnership with Antigua Cruise Port (ACP) and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

Set to captivate audiences once again, this year’s Jaycees Queen Show promises to be an extraordinary display of beauty, talent, and grace, emblematic of its rich legacy spanning over 60 years.

As the title sponsor, the generous support and leadership of Antigua Cruise Port have been instrumental in bringing this event to fruition. Their commitment, alongside the steadfast support of our partners and the community, ensures that this year’s show will be a resounding success.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Antigua Cruise Port for their significant contribution and unwavering dedication to our shared vision,” said Therese Mills, President of JCI Antigua. “With their support and the backing of our community, we are poised to make the 2024 Jaycees Queen Show an unforgettable experience.”

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has also played a pivotal role in enabling JCI Antigua to fulfill its mission and vision.

Their continued support is deeply appreciated and reinforces the importance of this cherished tradition in our nation’s cultural tapestry.

“The Jaycees Queen Show holds a special place in our hearts, celebrating the beauty, talent, and diversity of our region,” added Ms Mills. “With the support of our sponsors and community, we are excited to continue this tradition and honor the remarkable individuals who grace our stage.”

JCI Antigua invites everyone to join in the festivities and be a part of this unforgettable event, commemorating the enduring legacy of the 2024 Jaycees Queen Show.