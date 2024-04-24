Japan seeks manga entries from the Caribbean for 18th International Manga Award

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of Japan is pleased to announce that the application period is now open for the prestigious 18th Japan International MANGA Award.

This major comic art competition organized by the Japanese Government invites submissions from manga artists across the Caribbean region.

The call for entries for the 18th Japan International MANGA Award will run from April 12 to July 5, 2024.

Artists from Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname are encouraged to submit their original manga works for consideration.

Manga has become a true cultural ambassador for Japan, captivating audiences around the world with its vibrant storytelling and iconic art styles.

The Japan International MANGA Award aims to reward and inspire comic artists globally while introducing international manga to domestic readers in Japan. Award winners will receive attractive cash prizes and the opportunity to have their works published and exhibited in Japan.

Full details on entry requirements, categories, and submission guidelines can be found at the official MANGA Award website (https://www.manga-award.mofa.go.jp/index_e.html) and on the Embassy of Japan’s local website (https://www.tt.emb-japan.go.jp/files/100659664.pdf).

Manga artists interested in representing the Caribbean region on this respected international stage should ensure their entries are submitted by the July 5, 2024 deadline.

About the Japan International MANGA Award

The Japan International MANGA Award was launched in 2007 by the Japanese Government to help spread manga culture overseas while inspiring the next generation of comic artists worldwide.

The prestigious award showcases exceptional international manga works and their creators to readers throughout Japan.