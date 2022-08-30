James and Hunte claim top prizes in Paradiso Water Two-day Golf Championship

- Advertisement -

Keiohn James outclassed his rivals to claim the boys’ division while Lex Hunte emerged on top in the girls’ category of the Paradiso Water Two-day Golf Championship at the Cedar Valley Golf Course over the weekend.

James followed up his opening score of 73 on Saturday with another good showing of 79 on Sunday to easily win the biggest trophy at the end of the 36-hole contest.

His overall tally of 152 was five shots clear of the red hot favourites Siyolo Joseph and Marquisse George who finished second and third respectively.

Both Joseph and George ended with scores of 157, but Joseph took the runner-up spot following a play-off.

As for Hunte, the 15-year-old player broke out of a three-way tie after the opening round to produce a master class performance on Sunday to run away with the top girls’ prize.

Her 75 on Sunday was by far the best score on the final day between both boys and girls as she ended with a two-day total of 159, having shot 84 just 24 hours earlier.

Meleah George finished second with 168 while Akevia Warner grabbed the third spot with 169 gross.

In total, there were 18 players on show who all expressed appreciation to sponsors Paradiso Water and proprietor Hilroy Humphreys for putting on the tournament.

