Bullets win big in tape ball cricket competition

By Neto Baptiste

Bryson’s Shipping & Insurance Bullets were the biggest winners in the LL Supply IBSC Tape Ball T20 Summer Classic on Sunday, beating Buckley’s 3J’s by nine wickets at the Powells playing field.

Choosing to bat after winning the toss did not work of 3J’s favour after they were dismissed for just 37 runs in 14.2 overs. Elroy Francis Jr proved too much for the 3J’s batsmen, claiming five wickets for just nine runs in four overs. Deran Benta was also good with the ball, picking up two wickets for no runs in 3.2 overs while Damian Lowenfield also grabbed two wickets but for eight runs in three overs.

Bullets then cruised to 38 for one in just 3.2 overs with Benta hitting a top score of 22 which included two fours and two sixes. Gregson Merrick claimed one wicket for no runs in his one over for 3J’s.

Meanwhile, at Potters, TG’s Welding & Fabricate Underdogs defeated Bolans Blasters by seven wickets.

Batting first in the match that was reduced to 15 overs after a late start, Blasters posted 87 for seven in their 15 overs. Jarel Phillip hit a top score of 18 while Glenroy Farrell added 12 to the tally.

Vishal Gobin had figures of three wickets for nine runs in three overs while Dupaul Rambrich snatched two for 17 in three overs, both bowling for the winners.

In reply, Underdogs reached their target at 88 for three from 11 overs. Charanlal Ramjohn dominated his team’s batting with 34 not out, a knock which included two fours and three sixes. Taeim Tonge was the pick of the bowlers for Blasters with two wickets for 17 runs in three overs.

There was victory as well for Dredgers as they defeated Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by 19 runs.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Dredgers made 125 for nine in their 20 overs. Mervin Higgins hit a top score of 41 which included four fours and two sixes, while Justin Athanaze added 20. Kerry Mentor was best with the ball for Strictly Business with three for 28 in four overs.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Strictly Business fell just short at 106 all out in 19.1 overs. Charles James made 28 and Clinton Benjamin added 22 in the losing effort.

Mike France dominated with the ball for Dredgers, picking up four wickets four wickets for 15 runs in four overs while Athanaze had three for 13 in 3.1 overs.

In the other match played on Sunday, Sisserou defeated Flyers by three wickets. After restricting Flyers to 102 for nine in their 20 overs, Sisserou got to 106 for seven from 17 overs. Cordel Oliviere slammed five fours and one six for a top score of 45 runs. Troy Andrew picked up three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.